John Dowling wins Beaufort County School Board District 6 special election

John Dowling has reportedly won the Beaufort County School Board District 6 Special Election.

Dowling defeated Susan C. Gordon 428 to 252. At this time, the results are considered unofficial.

The results will be certified at the Canvass Hearing on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. in the Board of Elections and Registration Conference Room located at 15 John Galt Rd.

