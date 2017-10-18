Brother of fallen Toombs Co. Green Beret tells CNN a call from Trump would be an 'honor'

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallen.

Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallen.

Will Wright says it's a good thing the president didn't call his family immediately. (Source: CNN)

TOOMBS CO., GA (CNN/WTOC) - The brother of the Toombs County Green Beret killed in Niger on Oct. 4 said in an interview with CNN that it was a good thing President Donald Trump did not call his family immediately.

The president has faced criticism for not calling the families of Wright and three other soldiers after saying on Monday that he had a better track record of contacting military families than his predecessors.

The men, including Wright’s brother Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, were killed in an ambush by ISIS-aligned fighters.

“Honestly, I’m glad it’s taken a little bit of time because my family has been extremely overwhelmed,” Will Wright said. “There’s been so much going on if the president had called any earlier we would not have been able to give it the gravity and seriousness it deserved.”

Will Wright, however, said receiving a call would be an “honor.”

“I think anytime you talk to the person in that position it’s a great honor, even under certain circumstances,” he said. “It’s a hard call to receive, but to receive a call from the president of the United States – the leader of the free world – is a great honor, and I think it’s a great sentiment of respect.”

Will Wright said the family was expecting a call on Tuesday. It is not yet known whether the president called.

The White House is leading an investigation into the ambush attack.

In the meantime, Dustin Wright, was laid to rest on Sunday. His funeral ceremony filled Toombs County High School’s football stadium to the brim.

“He lived it wide open, and he knew what he wanted and he went for it,” Will Wright said. “He’s an inspiration to myself and many other people. He lived to the max.”

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.