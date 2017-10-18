'Operation Cross Country XI' recovers juveniles involved in underage sex trafficking

A mobile home on Quacco Road went up in flames with a woman and child inside, according to the Chatham Fire & Rescue Chief. Bother the daughter and mother died as a result of the fire.More >>
As we have been reporting exclusively all week long, the Chatham County Commission Chairman, County Manager and County Attorney have been busy switching health care contracts at the jail; all of this without any consultation with the man who actually runs the jail, Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher.More >>
Eighty-four juveniles have been recovered and 120 traffickers have been arrested as part of 'Operation Cross Country XI' - a nationwide effort focusing on underage sex trafficking.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a wreck at East 38th and Habersham streets after a suspect reportedly fled a traffic stop, Tuesday afternoon.More >>
City of Savannah 911 communications and dispatch services for other municipalities in Chatham County will be stopped in 2018 if the communities do not reach a mutual service agreement.More >>
