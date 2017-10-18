'Operation Cross Country XI' recovers juveniles involved in underage sex trafficking

Eighty-four juveniles have been recovered and 120 traffickers have been arrested as part of 'Operation Cross Country XI' - a nationwide effort focusing on underage sex trafficking.

It ran from Oct. 12-15, and Georgia was one of the states targeted. Here in Georgia, four juveniles were recovered and 60 traffickers were arrested. Two of the bad guys are from Savannah. In the video, you can see one arrest being made after officers went undercover from coast to coast. You can also see girls going into a hotel room where agents are which led to their recovery. Some victims being recovered with some of their personal belongings such as teddy bears and money.

Calvin Shivers, Special Agent in Charge, says the primary goal is really to recover children.

"When you recover that victim, that starts the process of getting that victim back on track. So, for me and for the men and women who work this violation, it's very gratifying because we're having an immediate impact," Special Agent Shivers said.

One FBI director says this operation isn't just about taking traffickers off the streets, but also about making a way to help young victims who find themselves caught in the cycle of trafficking.

