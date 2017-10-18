Good News: 2017 United Way Campaign

The 2017 United Way Fundraising Campaign is still going on, and the appreciation to those making the campaign a success to this point will continue as well.

Wednesday, the mid-point Thank-a-Thon was held as the United Way thanked each of its 33,000 donors that have donated in excess of $3 million so far. The campaign arrives at its midpoint at 38 percent of its $8.2 million goal. That's actually one percent ahead of last year's pace and is in spite of Hurricane Irma hitting the Coastal Empire in the first week of the campaign.

The United Way said thank you with events at America's Second Harvest Food Bank and the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

"It's a very humbling experience, but it's exciting to see a community that gives and cares. That's something that's been in Savannah since the day I got here. Everybody cares, everybody gets involved, and we're very excited about where we are today, and I think it shows the power of giving, and one by one, we can make a difference," said Todd Cellini, 2017 United Way Campaign Chair.

"Well, it's always to help the needy people. I know the United Way does a lot of things for a lot of different organizations, children, and adults, so it's great pride for the sheriff's office to be a part of that," said Sheriff John Wilcher, Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

The United Way Campaign wraps up on Nov. 16. The money raised will support 63 agencies and 101 programs in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.

