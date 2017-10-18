Metro PD looking for woman wanted in ongoing domestic investigation

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who is wanted in reference to an ongoing domestic investigation.

Police say 46-year-old Tarsha Duval is 5'5 and weighs around 165 pounds. She may be known to frequent the 7200 block of Grant Street and the 1100 block of E. 38th Street.

Anyone with information on Duval's location is asked to contact police. A line directly to investigators is open at 912.525.2355. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

