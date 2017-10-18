King George Flyover may be in use by end of October

"Weather pending" is how all construction timeline stories end, well, with a wet summer and Irma, the 204 flyover project at King George Boulevard has been pending since the original timeline for several months.

The Georgia Department of Transportation tells WTOC that the contractor is currently planning to place the eastbound traffic on the mainline by end of this month, weather permitting of course. Paving crews started working on tie ends last week in preparing for the upcoming traffic shift. To make motorists aware of the new traffic signal at the eastbound ramps and KGB intersection went into flash mode last week.

Jill Nagel, the Public Information Officer for the Georgia Department of Transportation says, "Once eastbound traffic has been shifted and the eastbound detour is closed, then the remaining embankment for the westbound mainline can be completed and the remaining storm drainage can be installed."

The remaining barrier walls still need to be completed, followed by the base/paving operation for the westbound mainline and the northbound KGB off-ramp. No timeline has been set for that phase of the project.

