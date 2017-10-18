Beaufort Co. investigators looking for wanted man

Beaufort County investigators are looking for a wanted man for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officials say Bryan Michael Habersham is known to frequent the Joe Frazier area in Burton and the Fripp Point area of St. Helena Island. He's known as "Snoop" on the streets. He's 6,4' and weighs around 160 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Habersham, please call Investigator Disbrow at 843.255.3407 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.