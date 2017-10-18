BCSO looking for van stolen from Bluffton hotel

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to find a 2004 white Chevrolet Express van which was stolen on the night of Oct. 17 from Suburban Extended Stay on Fording Island Road.

Investigators say the van has two magnetic signs displaying 'Artistic Concrete Solutions.' The van was picked up on video surveillance on Oct. 18 at 3:11 a.m. in the Bluffton area. The photos attached are pictures of the exact vehicle. It has SC tag 1252KY.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle, please contact Ssgt. Calendine at 843.255.3427 or BCSO Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.