Long County teacher arrested on sexual assault charges - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Long County teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

(Source: bluetideband.com) (Source: bluetideband.com)
LONG CO., GA (WTOC) -

An investigation is underway leading to the arrest of a teacher in Long County. 

The sheriff says Kayla Berrie, the director of choral activities and assistant band director at Long County High School, was arrested and charged with sexual assault. 

Berrie posted bond Wednesday afternoon and is out of jail. The sheriff says she has been suspended from her duties at the school pending the outcome of the case. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly