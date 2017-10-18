Drug investigation lands one behind bars in Jasper County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Drug investigation lands one behind bars in Jasper County

(Source: City of Hardeeville) (Source: City of Hardeeville)
(Source: City of Hardeeville) (Source: City of Hardeeville)
HARDEEVILLE, SC (WTOC) -

A suspect is behind bars in Hardeeville after officials in the Lowcountry executed a search warrant as a result of multiple complaints of criminal drug activity. 

Hardeeville Police and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office served the warrant on Main Street around 5 p.m. on Oct. 18. The warrant yielded several glass jars containing a large quantity of suspected marijuana, several thousand dollars in cash, and multiple scales. 

The suspect is facing multiple drug-related charges. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly