Drug investigation lands one behind bars in Jasper County

A suspect is behind bars in Hardeeville after officials in the Lowcountry executed a search warrant as a result of multiple complaints of criminal drug activity.

Hardeeville Police and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office served the warrant on Main Street around 5 p.m. on Oct. 18. The warrant yielded several glass jars containing a large quantity of suspected marijuana, several thousand dollars in cash, and multiple scales.

The suspect is facing multiple drug-related charges.

