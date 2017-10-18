Drug investigation lands one behind bars in Jasper County

Eight-year-old Miranda Dawn Moss tossed a message in a bottle just off Edisto Beach, and 29 years later, her childhood token washed ashore.More >>
A mobile home on Quacco Road went up in flames with a woman and child inside, according to the Chatham Fire & Rescue Chief. Bother the daughter and mother died as a result of the fire.More >>
A suspect is behind bars in Hardeeville after officials in the Lowcountry executed a search warrant as a result of multiple complaints of criminal drug activity.More >>
An investigation is underway leading to the arrest of a teacher in Long County.More >>
City of Savannah 911 communications and dispatch services for other municipalities in Chatham County will be stopped in 2018 if the communities do not reach a mutual service agreement.More >>
