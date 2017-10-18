Wednesday High School Scoreboard - 10/18/2017 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wednesday High School Scoreboard - 10/18/2017

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Wednesday's Scores for high school softball:

  • SAVH CHRISTIAN 5 PRINCE AVENUE 13 Final 
  • OLA 0 WAYNE COUNTY 1 Final 
  • JEFF DAVIS 1 HARLEM 5 Final 
  • JONES CO. 9 SOUTH EFFINGHAM 0 Final 
  • COOK 11 SE BULLOCH 3 Final 
  • VIDALIA 0 DODGE COUNTY 9 Final 
  • G. WALTON 5 CALVARY DAY 3 Final 
  • STATESBORO 4 LOCUST GROVE 3 Final 
  • SEMINOLE  2 ECI 10 Final 
  • SCREVEN CO. 6 BACON 5 Final 
  • SAVH CHRISTIAN 1 PRINCE AVENUE 9 Final 
  • HERITAGE 4 EFFINGHAM CO. 15 Final 
  • JONES CO. 7 SOUTH EFFINGHAM 3 Final 
  • COOK 12 SE BULLOCH 0 Final 
  • VIDALIA 2 DODGE COUNTY 1 Final 
  • G. WALTON 16 CALVARY DAY 5 Final 
  • OLA 3 WAYNE COUNTY 9 Final 
  • JEFF DAVIS 0 HARLEM 12 Final 
  • RUTLAND 3 APPLING CO. 2 Final 
  • SCREVEN CO. 0 BACON CO. 2 Final 
  • RUTLAND 1 APPLING CO. 0 Final 
  • HERITAGE 0 EFFINGHAM CO. 6 Final 
  • STATESBORO 4 LOCUST GROVE 6 Final 
  • SEMINOLE 4 ECI 12 Final 

