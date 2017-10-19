Actor Shia LaBeouf pleads guilty to obstruction during Savannah hearing

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Actor Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty to obstruction during a hearing Thursday morning at the Chatham County Courthouse in Savannah.

The 31-year-old actor was arrested in the early morning hours of July 8 in City Market on charges of obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, which are all misdemeanors.

In court, LeBeouf pleaded guilty to the obstruction charge, Nolo contendere to the disorderly conduct charge (in which he does not accept or deny responsibility for the charge but agrees to accept punishment), and not guilty to the public drunkenness charge.

The charges stem from an incident back in July when police arrested LaBeouf after they say he asked an officer and a woman for a cigarette around 4 a.m. and became agitated when he was not given one and starting using profanities and vulgar language with a women and children nearby.

Police dashcam and bodycam footage was released from the night LaBeouf was arrested and booked. It shows him using foul language towards the arresting officers and the jail staff. He has since publicly apologized saying he is taking steps towards sobriety.

At the time of the incident, LaBeouf was in Savannah filming "The Peanut Butter Falcon."

LaBeouf's case went before a Chatham County judge Thursday morning. WTOC's Jarvis Robertson spoke briefly with LeBeouf as he made his way into the courthouse with his attorneys.

