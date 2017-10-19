Actor Shia LaBeouf's obstruction case scheduled for court Thursday in Savannah

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

A hearing for Actor Shia LaBeouf is scheduled at the Chatham County Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 19, following his July arrest in downtown Savannah.

The 31-year-old actor was arrested in the early morning hours of July 8 in City Market on charges of obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, which are all misdemeanors.

Police say it all started when LaBeouf asked an officer and a woman for a cigarette around 4 a.m. He became agitated when he was not given one and starting using profanities and vulgar language with a women and children nearby.

Police dashcam and bodycam footage was released from the night LaBeouf was arrested and booked. It shows him using foul language towards the arresting officers and the jail staff. He has since publicly apologized saying he is taking steps towards sobriety.

At the time of the incident, LaBeouf was in Savannah filming "The Peanut Butter Falcon."

LaBeouf's case is scheduled to go before a judge Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m. It is unknown if LaBeouf will be present for the hearing or if his attorneys will handle this legal matter.

