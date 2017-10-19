FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm system may bring showers, storms early next week

Dry, pleasant weather will continue across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through Saturday ahead of the next storm system.

An area of low pressure, currently approaching the Pacific Northwest, will dive southward this weekend, impacting the southern plains.

Heavy rain and some severe weather are likely across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas by Saturday, expanding southeastward Sunday.

Ahead of the fall storm system, moisture will increase locally late Saturday and Sunday. A few showers and thundershowers may occur as early as Sunday afternoon. However, most of the weekend will be suitable for outdoor plans.

The chance of showers and storms quickly increases Monday across our region, persisting into Tuesday. Some thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall may occur early next week. The greatest risk of widespread storm activity will be along the I-20 Corridor from Mississippi through northern Georgia.

It is still a bit too soon to nail-down exact rain coverage and totals. The forecast will become more certain by Saturday.

A cold front will push through the area at some point early next week, ending rain chances and bringing cooler air back into the First Alert Forecast.

