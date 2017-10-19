Likely chance of rain returns to the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry early next week

Dry, pleasant weather continues across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through Friday evening ahead of a storm system.

A strong area of low pressure is producing heavy mountain snows and valley rains to portions of the west. This system will dive southward this weekend, impacting the Desert Southwest and Southern Plains. A piece of this fall storm will break off and travel eastward, through the south, early next week.

Heavy rain and severe weather is expected across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas by Saturday. Very large hail and destructive wind gusts are the main threats across the south-central United States. The risk of strong thunderstorms expands southeastward, into the Mississippi Valley, on Sunday.

At the same time, moisture will increase ahead of the storm system locally. Isolated, brief showers may roll in from the ocean Saturday. There will only be very minimal weather impacts to outdoor Saturday plans across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, if any at all.

A greater chance of scattered showers and thundershowers arrives Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, take along the WTOC Weather App for the latest radar images and video updates from the First Alert Forecast Team.

Shower and storm coverage increases further on Monday, peaking Monday evening or Monday night. Some thunderstorms with frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall are possible. The greatest risk of widespread thunderstorm activity will be along the I-20 Corridor from Mississippi through northern Georgia.

Widespread rainfall totals between 0.50" and 1" are likely by the time we dry out Tuesday afternoon. Isolated rain totals may exceed 1". There is still some uncertainty with rainfall totals forecasts.

A series of cold fronts will push through our region early next week, ending rain chances and bringing cooler air back into the First Alert Forecast.

