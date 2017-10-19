Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run on Johnny Mercer Boulevard

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are on the scene investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

Police say a man was traveling on a bike when he was struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of Johnny Mercer Blvd. They say the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

#SCMPDtraffic Pedestrian struck in hit & run in 100blk Johnny Mercer Blvd. Life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/CVd1yFYNpf — SCMPD (@scmpd) October 19, 2017

At this time, the investigation is not impacting traffic.

