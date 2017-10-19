Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run on Johnny Mercer Boul - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run on Johnny Mercer Boulevard

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are on the scene investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

Police say a man was traveling on a bike when he was struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of Johnny Mercer Blvd. They say the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the investigation is not impacting traffic. 

We are working to get more information. Stay with us for updates.

