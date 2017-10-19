Man charged in early morning hit-and-run on Johnny Mercer Boulevard

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit has arrested a man for a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on Johnny Mercer Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Officials say at approximately 4 a.m., a car collided with a bicyclist. Responding officers found 47-year-old Timothy Moody in the roadway suffering from injuries from the collision. He was transported to the hospital where he remains in serious, but stable, condition.

The vehicle involved left the scene prior to the officers arrival.

Following a thorough investigation, it was determined that 26-year-old Travis Ray was the driver who fled the scene. Ray was later arrested and charged with hit and run, serious injury by vehicle, and improper passing of a bicycle.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.