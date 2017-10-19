Millions worldwide taking part in 2017 Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills

Millions of people worldwide will participate in the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills on Thursday.

The world's largest earthquake drill teaches people how to Drop, Cover, and Hold On in the event of a quake.

At 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 19, schools, organizations, businesses, communities and more are encouraged to practice what to do during an earthquake.

According to officials, you will reduce your chance of injury if you practice the following:

DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and also allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter if nearby.

COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows). Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs

HOLD ON until shaking stops. Under shelter: hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts. No shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.

More than 1.9 million people around the Southeast are signed up to participate in the event. Worldwide, 25 million people are expected to participate.

For more Great ShakeOut information, click here. For information on the Great SouthEast ShakeOut, specifically for the southeastern U.S. region, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.