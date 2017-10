The Liberty County coroner has confirmed that two people are dead following an early morning crash in Liberty County.

Riceboro and Walthourville Volunteer and Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the crash around 6:35 a.m. Thursday morning on E B Cooper Highway.

According to Riceboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Dennis Fitzgerald, the crash involved a head-on collision between a Jeep Wrangler and a minivan. Each vehicle had single occupants, identified only as a male and a female. Their identities have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

