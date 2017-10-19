Police charge 3 FL men suspected of using card skimmer at Rincon gas station

Suspected skimming device (top) and counterfeit financial cards found in the suspect's possession during a traffic stop. (Source: Rincon PD)

The Rincon Police Department says they have arrested three men who are suspected of using a card skimmer at a gas station in Rincon to steal people's personal information.

Officials say Granja Yampel, 34, of Palm Springs, FL, Pego Yoisel, 29, of Doral, FL, and Licor Yosvel, 35, of West Palm Beach, FL, are charged with financial transaction card theft, forgery of financial transaction card, and criminal possession of financial transaction card forgery devices.

Rincon police say this is an active investigation and more charges are expected.

