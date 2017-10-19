'The Wall That Heals' exhibition now on display in Metter

The Metter - Candler County community is joining together to honor all Vietnam Veterans. The community welcomed “The Wall That Heals” exhibition to town on Wednesday.

The Wall circled through school campuses in Candler County before stopping on Northwest Broad Street in downtown Metter where it will be open to the public 24 hours a day, Thursday through Saturday.

Metter High School students lined up and waved American flags as it made its way on campus.

“The Wall That Heals” features a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It includes the names of 58,318 American military members killed in Vietnam, including 1,600 service members still unaccounted for from the war.

The traveling wall visits about 40 places each year. Crew leaders say it allows people to connect to their lost loved ones even if they can't travel to Washington. They find reward in seeing people make that connection.

"It just gives people a chance to connect in their own hometown. Sometimes, it can seem daunting to get all the way to Washington to the permanent wall," said site manager, Patrick O'Neill.

It serves as an emotional bond for those who served.

"Anybody who goes and serves their country for our flag and for our freedom, they sacrificed everything," said Veteran, Charles NeSmith.

An opening ceremony will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in downtown Metter. There is no charge to visit but donations are accepted. It will remain in Metter until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.