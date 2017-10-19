GA onion company forced to pay almost $1.5M in back wages

A Georgia onion company has been forced to pay almost $1.5 million in back wages.

A U.S. District Court ruled that Bland Farms Production and Packing LLC. – from Glennville – failed to pay overtime to over 450 employees over the span of six years.

According to a release, Bland violated that rule when it failed to pay overtime wages to packing-shed employees involved in the processing and packaging of onions grown by other farmers who were contracted with the company to grow onions.

The court also found that Bland did not act in good faith in continuing to fail to pay overtime after the Department filed its complaint and awarded over $500,000 in liquidated damages to workers from the time of the lawsuit in 2014 to the present.

