FEMA Disaster Recovery Center closing in Savannah

FEMA is closing its doors in Savannah, but the Disaster Recovery Center does not want people to worry, as there are still other ways to get the help you need if you haven't yet recovered from the hurricane.

The center, located at Southwest Chatham Library, will close Saturday. They're urging disaster victims to get their applications for recovery in immediately. Disaster survivors have less than a month to register with FEMA. With Nov. 14th being the deadline for registration, FEMA wants to make sure people know what to do and where to go even though their office is closing for good.

FEMA Spokeswoman Crystal Pulk says there will still be other disaster recovery centers, just not in Savannah. The closest will be in Glynn County. Pulk says after looking at numbers for the Savannah center, FEMA figured it's time to help people in other counties who are still being affected.

"Maybe not having the DRC not open right now is the best way, and what we are seeing is that folks are getting the assistance that they needed and they've contacted us and we're helping them through that process," said Pulk-Buchanan.

To apply for assistance online, visit our Hurricane Irma Recovery Information section.

