Pooler police chief reacts to jeopardization of 911 services

Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez says without agreements from other cities, Savannah will stop providing 911 dispatch services beginning Feb. 1.

Pooler's police chief says citizens in Pooler are already paying for their 911 services.

"The citizens of Pooler do pay for 911. They pay through their cellular devices that are tacked onto their phone bill, and if you take the estimated 25,000 residents with an average of two to three phones a home, there's a generous amount of revenue that goes into it, but we understand," Chief Mark Revenew said.

The chief says there will be a resolution coming.

"The city of Pooler has never objected to paying their fair share. The thing that's always been said, and this goes back to their own studies from 2010, was that we want the 911 center to be an independent organization that answers to a board of directors - typically of chiefs of fire departments and police so that it's professionally run and professionally managed," Chief Revenew said.

Back in August, Chief Revenew sent Hernandez a letter requesting a 911 center independent of Metro Police.

Savannah does 911 answering and dispatch for all of Chatham County, except for Tybee Island. The city manager says Savannah takes on most of the cost for those services.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.