Metro Police working to identify forgery suspect

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a forgery investigating that took place in the 400 block of Johnny Mercer Boulevard on Sept. 26.

Police say video surveillance shows a black man in his 20s drive up to a teller window at First Chatham Bank and attempt to cash a stolen check, at about 1:45 p.m. He was unsuccessful and drove off in a newer-model, red Chevrolet Cruze.

Investigators believe the suspect is tied to a mail theft that happened on Sept. 16 at a home near Chestley Place and LaRoche Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police. A line directly to detectives is open at 912.525.2355. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

New surveillance footage:

Original surveillance footage:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.