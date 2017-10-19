WARNING: 911 calls released from Quacco Road mobile home fire

WARNING: The content in this story may not be appropriate for all viewers.

CHATHAM, CO., GA (WTOC) - 911 calls were just released from the mobile home fire on Quacco Road on Wednesday that killed a mother and her young daughter.

According to the coroner, the cause of death for both Lauren and Lilly Qualia was smoke inhalation.

In one of the calls, the shock in a caller's voice could be heard when she realized the Qualias were still in the home.It was obvious just how badly they needed help trying to rescue them.

Viewers can listen to the calls in the video. Be advised, the content may be disturbing to some listeners.

The fire that broke out in Foss Trailer Parker on Wednesday morning is still under investigation. Lauren Qualia died from smoke inhalation at the scene, and he daughter died in the hospital later.

The 911 call came in at 3:08 a.m. Firefighters, only a few hundred feet away, got there one minute later, but the home was already 50 percent consumed by flames.

An official said firefighters did not hear any smoke alarms when they got to the house.

Lilly Qualia was a student at Gould Elementary. Savannah-Chatham County Public School System officials say that there are counselors at the school Wednesday to assist anyone in need.

Lauren Qualia worked at Walgreens, which released a statement after the incident.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lauren. Her kindness always came through in the wonderful care she gave to her patients and customers. To help our employees who worked with her, we have also made available counseiling services for our staff.

