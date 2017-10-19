Good News: Savannah Children's Choir

For more than a decade, groups of students from Savannah have used their voices to see the world.

The Savannah Children's Choir has announced another international concert.

This isn't just any ordinary collection of young singers.

"This is our premier choir, our audition choir, our international traveling choir," said Roger Moss, Executive Director, Savannah Children's Choir.

The Savannah Children's Choir announcement at the Skidaway Island Methodist Church was no ordinary news.

"Next summer, this choir will be in France, performing on D-Day in Normandy and then they're doing a concert at Notre Dame," Moss said.

That's the latest achievement for the 11-year-old Children's Choir - the latest opportunity created for local children who commit themselves to music and are rewarded with more than song.

"They form these friendships that last a lifetime and they learn discipline memorizing all of this music. They are prepared for the next thing. They will be prepared for high school and they will be prepared for college. In fact, 99 percent of our kids end up going to college," said Moss.

The Children's Choir announced their trip to France with a concert that included some grownup music.

"Everything from Waylon Jennings to a little Duke Ellington, some gospel, some sacred music. We're all over the place, even some Blue Grass," Moss said.

Soon, they'll be announcing their local concert schedule, which Roger Moss only dropped a few hints about.

"They're performing with the Savannah Philharmonic and the Hilton Head Symphony this season," said Moss.

Creating chances to hear the Children's Choir here, as well as abroad.

A new season for the choir will include several local performances which will be announced within weeks.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.