Metro looking for man wanted for kidnapping, public indecency

The Fire Marshal's Office has confirmed that the Quacco Road fire started due to an electrical malfunction. It has been ruled as accidental, as nothing was found to be suspicious.
The Metter - Candler County community is joining together to honor all Vietnam Veterans. The community welcomed "The Wall That Heals" exhibition to town on Wednesday.
Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez says without agreements from other cities, Savannah will stop providing 911 dispatch services beginning Feb. 1.
The City of Richmond Hill is in the beginning stages of what could mean massive growth for Bryan County.
Three people are facing commercial gambling charges in Bulloch County.
