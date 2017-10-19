Metro looking for man wanted for kidnapping, public indecency

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for arrest for kidnapping and public indecency.

Police say on Oct. 2, 27-year-old Ladon Blocker forced a female to walk down the block with him, then masturbated in front of her.

Anyone with information on Blocker's location is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at 912.525.3124. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

