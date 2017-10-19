Savannah man wanted for kidnapping, public indecency turns himse - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah man wanted for kidnapping, public indecency turns himself in

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say a man wanted for kidnapping and public indecency has turned himself in. 

Officials say 27-year-old Ladon Blocker turned himself in to police Friday morning.

Blocker was wanted for forcing a female to walk down the block with him, and then masturbating in front of her on Oct. 2. 

