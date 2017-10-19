Savannah-area officials warning public as credit card skimmers become more advanced

Police are investigating a third credit card skimming bust in the Savannah area - in the past week alone.

As more scammers crack open gas station pumps, police crack down on their sly methods. The three latest cases come out of Yemassee, Rincon, and downtown Savannah.

Some of the more advanced skimmers can't even be seen on the outside of the pump. Some of them have actual keys to the pumps to physically break inside and access the card readers. While police uncover their schemes, here's how you can stay covered.

In less than 30 seconds, a hacker can install $10 hardware into a gas pump. The worst part is - you can't see anything.

"They had keys to the gas pumps. The gas pump was opened up, the device was plugged into the internal card reader of the gas pump. Whenever the card is swiped, it collects all the information off the card, to include the pin," said Rincon Police Chief, Phillip Scholl.

Hackers also use blank cards. The magnetic strip clones your information and then they have it all at their fingertips. Police say even though you can't see the device, you can keep an eye out for red flags.

"The security tape is easily broken, so if somebody opens up the machine, the tape should be broken," Chief Scholl said.

If you see broken tape, report it to the attendant immediately. In the three busts, officials have confirmed two of the gas stations were hacked. The Sonoco in Rincon is still under investigation. A viewer heard the news about the Habersham Street location and checked her bank statements. Sure enough, her first charge gave the scammers her info, and she's almost $200 short because of charges she never made at a gas station in Florida.

Police recommend fighting technology with technology. People can download an app called Skimmer Scammer, available through Android. Rincon Police got that app and tested it out.

"The app alerted them that, right there, it alerted them that a Bluetooth device, possible skimmer, was present."

Metro Police also have the following tips:

"When you're paying at the pump, make sure there's not something that looks suspicious at the pump; that there's no broken tape, or make sure the door is not open in any way when you're paying for the transaction," Chief Scholl said.

Even if you swear by your gas station...

"If you've been going to the same locations locally, you know, forever and ever and nothing's ever happened, it doesn't mean something won't the next time you go," the chief said.

Police say the hackers are known to get in and get out quickly, so if you have any questions about suspicious activity on your account, report it quickly.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.