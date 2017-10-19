3 facing commercial gambling charges in Bulloch County

Three people are facing commercial gambling charges in Bulloch County.

Last week, the GBI and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at three different businesses in Statesboro. While searching the businesses, agents collected evidence related to the crimes of commercial gambling and seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of gambling machines. In total, more than 25 officers launched the raids.

Ashwinkumar Patel, Jyoti Patel, and Karan Patel all face charges.

