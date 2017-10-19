Frank, Irma Callen memorial unveiled in Laurel Cemetery

Folks gathered at Laurel Cemetery on Thursday to unveil the memorial for Frank and Irma Callen.

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls clubs have been serving the Savannah area for 100 years. As part of their celebration, a new headstone was added to the Callen family plot. Family and friends are happy to see the couple get the memorial they deserve.

"The legacy my aunt and uncle put into Savannah, and to see 100 years of it still going strong and people that loved them so much, to carry on what both of them did is just unbelievable to me," said great-niece, Verdise Bradford.

Over the years, the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club has served thousands of children in our community.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.