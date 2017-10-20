Metro police locate missing 12-year-old boy

FEMA is closing its doors in Savannah, but the Disaster Recovery Center does not want people to worry, as there are still other ways to get the help you need.More >>
FEMA is closing its doors in Savannah, but the Disaster Recovery Center does not want people to worry, as there are still other ways to get the help you need.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say they have located 12-year-old Jaylen Batts, who was reported missing around 7 p.m. Thursday night.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say they have located 12-year-old Jaylen Batts, who was reported missing around 7 p.m. Thursday night.More >>
The 2017 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival kicks off Friday at J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill.More >>
The 2017 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival kicks off Friday at J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill.More >>
Georgia Southern University campus police are warning students after an assault on campus Thursday night.More >>
Georgia Southern University campus police are warning students after an assault on campus Thursday night.More >>
Folks gathered at Laurel Cemetery on Thursday to unveil the memorial for Frank and Irma Callen.More >>
Folks gathered at Laurel Cemetery on Thursday to unveil the memorial for Frank and Irma Callen.More >>