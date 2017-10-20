Metro police locate missing 12-year-old boy - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro police locate missing 12-year-old boy

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Jaylen Batts (Source: SCMPD) Jaylen Batts (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say they have located 12-year-old Jaylen Batts, who was reported missing around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Thank you to all who assisted in the search.

