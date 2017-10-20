Metro police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police need the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Officials say Jaylen Batts was last seen in the 600 block of Cape Street around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Batts is described as 5'3" and 90 lbs. He was last seen wearing black and white shorts and a blue shirt.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

