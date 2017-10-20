University police investigate aggravated battery on Georgia Southern campus

Georgia Southern University campus police are warning students after an assault on campus.

The school sent out an Eagle Alert around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night regarding the incident.

Police say two men claiming to be police officers knocked on someone's door at Freedom’s Landing and when they got inside, they assaulted the resident and then fled out of Building 6 heading toward Paulson Stadium.

The suspects have been described as two black males wearing masks. One was wearing a red hoodie and one was wearing a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact University Police at 912.478.5234.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.