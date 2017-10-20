Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival set to kick off in Richmond Hill

The 2017 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival kicks off Friday in Bryan County.

This annual three-day festival features live music, fireworks, amusement rides, and of course, all the delicious seafood you can eat.

Last year's festival had to be canceled due to inclement weather from Hurricane Matthew.

The festival runs Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22 at J. F. Gregory Park, located at 521 Cedar Street in Richmond Hill. Events times are as follows:

Friday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For full festival details, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.