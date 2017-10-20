2-vehicle crash at Habersham St, Victory Dr sends 5 people to the hospital

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.



A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Habersham Street and Victory Drive sent five people to the hospital Friday morning.

Police say three people were transported by ambulance, and two others by personal vehicle. An officer at the scene called the injuries critical due to the severity of impact, but non-life-threatening.

At this time, Habersham Street is closed on the south side of the intersection. Victory Drive is open but it is slow-going. Crews are working to clear the crash now and say the road should be back open shortly.

The crash is under investigation.

