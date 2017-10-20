Chatham County Commission approves new healthcare provider

We've been exposing all of the details we can get our hands on through Open Records Requests, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, and other contacts all week long.

The Chatham County Commission voted 6-3 to pass the new contract for a new health care provider at the detention center.

Sheriff John Wilcher has spoken out against this vote, insisting that the current provider, CorrectHealth, has been doing an excellent job at the jail.

The Commission Chairman, Al Scott is bringing in the new vendor Centurion Health with just a few days notice -- and no notice to the rest of the County Commission.

The Sheriff says a new health care provider will cost taxpayers a fortune and put his deputies and inmates in danger

WTOC's Wright Gazaway is inside of this county commission meeting and is working to bring new updates on this developing story.

