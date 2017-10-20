Council to vote on new temporary locations proposed for future Savannah Police Department

Savannah City Manager Roberto Hernandez proposed four new locations for a precinct and substations. (Source: WTOC)

Savannah City Council is expected to approve Thursday the leasing of several properties that will serve as substations and precincts, some to replace the ones being lost in the police demerger with the county.

With a demerger looming for the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the city is preparing to establish a department that will no longer be responsible for Chatham County.

These new locations will be leased and likely temporary. The Savannah Police Department could decide to make them permanent.

The four new locations would have to be approved by the city council. They would be located at:

2250 East Victory Drive

Near Highway 204 and I-95

At the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

Great Dane complex on East Lathrop Avenue

City Council has also negotiated a five-year lease of the Great Dane complex on East Lathrop.

Once approved, the 28,000-square foot building will house a downtown precinct, forensics department, the police records division and the traffic unit. That building's high visibility at the intersection of Bay and Lathrop had a lot to do with the city's choice.

