Card scammers steal $1,700+ from Belk, police seek to I.D.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of two suspects who opened a fraudulent credit card and later returned more than $1,500 dollars worth of merchandise from a Belk's location.

The individuals pictured were captured on video using a credit card under the name of Kelly Green. The incident happened on October 7th, 2017, when the subjects purchased enough to max out the credit limit. The subjects then returned the merchandise to receive a credit of $1,762 back onto the Belk card.

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact Cpl. Calore at 843-255-3411 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Please reference Case 17S222226.

