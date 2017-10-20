Police look for men who vandalized Forsyth Park monument

Two men stand in front of the Confederate Memorial at Forsyth Park. The SCMPD is seeking these two suspects for allegedly vandalizing a monument in the park. (Source: SCMPD)

Two men vandalized a monument in Forsyth Park on Wednesday night and the police want help finding them.

According to Metro, the suspects are both white males. They allegedly vandalized a monument around 11:10 p.m. Oct. 18.

The specific monument and the monument's condition were not released by police. Anyone with information on either suspect can call (912) 651-6994.

Crimestoppers, which sometimes offers cash rewards for tips, can be reached at (912) 234-2020.

Forsyth Park is home to a Confederate memorial commemorating volunteers who died in the Civil War. It has been at the center of a local debate after several Confederate monuments were removed across the United States.

Early this year, Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach suggested that the city consider adding on to the Confederate memorial at Forsyth Park to include people who may be alienated by the Civil War's political history.

DeLoach said he had family members fight and die for the Confederacy, but he felt moved to suggest expanding upon the monument to tell the "whole story."

"I call on the City Manager and the City Attorney to find a way to expand the story this monument tells to be inclusive of all Savannahians, regardless of race, creed, or color, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Civil War," he said in a statement earlier this year.

