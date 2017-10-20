Chatham Co. Commission votes in new inmate healthcare despite objections from sheriff, Kicklighter

In a vote that drew ire from the sheriff and Commissioner Dean Kicklighter, the Chatham County Commission approved a new healthcare provider for the Chatham County Jail Friday.

Kicklighter said the vote was forced down the commissioners' throats. He went as far as to describe Chairman Al Scott as a dictator.

It took the commission two votes to approve the new proposal. Commissioner Tabitha Odell motioned for a re-vote which ultimately approved the contract in a 6-3 measure after an initial vote failed 5-4.

Kicklighter voted against the contract both times, but not because of the merits of the new provider. Instead, he voted against it because he felt like the decision was rushed and forced down commissioners' throats.

He had pointed words for his fellow commissioners and even stronger words for the chairman.

"As a whole, it tells me that this county has too many 'yes men' on the commission because whatever our obvious dictator, which goes by chairman, tells them to do, they do it,” Commissioner Kicklighter said. "When something is rammed down your throats at the last minute, I believe that the community deserves to have a commission, the people they elect, to have the information and have time to study it. So, my vote today was just really against the process that took place here."

Scott shot down those comments and said any commissioner who felt that way could run for his seat as chairman in 2020. He said commissioners got the contract as soon as they could.

"Fact of the matter, the contract wasn't available to be given to them much earlier. The contract was really not arrived at until yesterday,” Scott said.

That's why Kicklighter said he wanted to table the vote. Several commissioners expressed concerns over how the negotiations were handled.

Even the sheriff, the person elected to run the jail, said he was left out of negotiations.

"I was totally left out of everything until I started a week and a half ago with the newspaper and a tv station that these people were not being transparent with me,” Sheriff John Wilcher said.

The chairman disputed that.

“The sheriff was not left out of the project. That's my comment,” Scott said. “I never called the sheriff a liar. Well, you've got to define 'left out.' What do you mean by left out?” Scott said.

Commissioner Patrick Farrell and Jay Jones also voted against the contract each time. Nearly all the commissioners made comments about wanting to be more informed when making votes like this in the future.

The county agreed to an interim contract with Centurion to be the jail's new healthcare provider.. It will cost about $590,000 per month for eight months. The sheriff has expressed concerns over the quick turnaround.

He also isn't convinced this will save taxpayers any money. The county manager said they switched providers because the old one increased their price nearly 25 percent.

Commissioners will vote on a full-time provider after a bid process in the spring.

CorrectHealth, the former provider, sent a letter to Chairman Scott disputing several accusations the commission made about its contract and the company's services.

