Coastal Electric surprises Hinesville teacher with check

This week, Coastal Electric Cooperative employees, camera crews, and school administrators burst into 12 local classrooms in Bryan, Liberty, and McIntosh counties with a big surprise.

It was a big surprise for teacher Cherie Boyd from Snelson Golden Middle School in Hinesville. In August, teachers applied for Bright Ideas grants to fund special classroom projects, and this week, winners received checks of up to $2,000 each to see those bright ideas become a reality. The money Boyd won on Friday will help provide training in conflict resolution to middle school students in a series of after-school sessions.

"One of the hardest times in a kid's life is to be a child not just allowed to be a child, despite what they see on reality tv and social media, we can tell them that's not the only reality there is. There are people that love them and want them to have wonderful lives, and I want to help make that happen," Boyd said.

Bright Ideas projects ranged from outdoor learning spaces to hands-on robotics to life skills training. They all push the envelope of engaging education and take student learning to the next level.

