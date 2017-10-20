The 9th Annual Midnight Garden Ride kicks off in Savannah this weekend.

Hundreds of cyclists will turn the night streets of Savannah into a wave of blinking lights on Saturday. The ride starts at 7 p.m.

The route will go from Grayson Stadium to Ellis Square and back. We spoke with the chair of the Savannah Bicycle Campaign who says it's a great event that ensures the safety of all bikers.

"We have hundreds of people who get on their bikes and ride and for some of them, this is the only time a year that they feel safe getting on their bike and riding with police escorting, and so we like to demonstrate just how many people want to be able to ride bikes, but we also just demonstrate how beautiful our city is by bike," said Caila Brown, Chair and Board of Savannah Bicycle Campaign.

"It really is a great time. We will leave here out of Daffin Park and you will see everybody in front of and behind you with lights on their vikes. It's just a really festive atmosphere. It's not really a bike ride, it's more of a parade, and you are in the parade with everybody else, so it's a good time."

A costume contest will be held before the ride starts and after the ride, Issac Smith will perform at the 'Good and Evil Party.' All proceeds will go to the Savannah Bicycle Campaign.

