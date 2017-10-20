Bullying leading cause of youth suicide

In a vote that drew ire from the sheriff and Commissioner Dean Kicklighter, the Chatham County Commission approved a new healthcare provider for the Chatham County Jail Friday.More >>
The 9th Annual Midnight Garden Ride kicks off in Savannah this weekend.
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on President Street near Pennsylvania Avenue, around 3:20 Friday afternoon.
This month is Bullying Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide is the second leading cause of deaths in youth, and bullying is one of the contributors.
Big changes came this week for the 2nd Brigade of the 3rd ID - also called the Spartan Brigade.
