Bullying leading cause of youth suicide

This month is Bullying Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide is the second leading cause of deaths in youth, and bullying is one of the contributors.

It's a frustrating and sad reality, especially among school-aged kids. Margaret Alexander, a therapist at Shrink Savannah, works with youth ages five and up. She sees cases with children who have been constantly bullied and says they do everything in their power to prevent it. In extreme cases of bullying, children resort to suicide or other extreme outcomes. Alexander says there are ways to prevent bullying so that it doesn't lead to suicide or other forms of self-harm.

"Empathy is one of the strongest things that I find is most important when teaching bullying; teaching a child empathy, teaching a child compassion at an early age," Alexander said.

"I definitely think that we need to teach our kids, who may be bullies, that's not cool. You know, you value life, you value other humans. You don't treat them like they are less than you," parent, William Norman, said.

Norman says teaching about bullying and suicide awareness was a priority for his family while his children were younger.

"We teach our kids to be overly sensitive and sacrificial when it comes to bullying," he said.

Alexander agrees that bullying along with other things are problems that potentially lead to suicide.

"Often, there is a link with discord or issues with their social groups. Peers and bullying factors into that a good amount of the time," Alexander said.

Alexander stresses that Shrink Savannah does everything in their power to be preventative.

"I think, again, it goes back to making sure your child has a trusting relationship with someone in a place of authority; someone they can go to who respects their privacy," she said.

Alexander wanted to bring awareness to the harms of bullying and make sure parents understand when their child is going into depression or maybe even thoughts of suicide.

"Has the child been talking about feeling hopeless? Having difficulty imagining what their future will look like? Saying that they want to die or self-harm?"

Other actions such as mood change, aggression, and even intense helplessness are all symptoms of suicide.

