Tim's Take: Tribute to Frank & Irma Callen

One hundred years ago, on Oct. 19, 1917, doors opened that opened up a world of opportunity to young people in Savannah.

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club celebrated its Centennial Anniversary by honoring the name that remains on their building. It was a fitting tribute to Frank and his wife Irma.

"Imagine a black man during segregation dealing with children who are juvenile delinquents, is what they called them. Delinquent from what."

The concept is 100 years old and still as pertinent as ever. In fact, possibly even more important today.

"To keep kids from getting involved with gangs, and that's what we're looking at nowadays," Vincent Delmonte, Executive Director, Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club.

Frank Callen had remarkable foresight in 1917 while as a probation officer he decided Savannah needed a boy's club. He started one, and the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club has been giving young people in Savannah comfort, security, and direction for the last 100 years.

"There are lots of glitzy things following the money for different programs, but we can't forget where we came from and why we're here, and that's helping the kids who need us most. We're here for all kids, but we've got that concern for kids who need us, and that's what the Callens did," Delmonte said.

Those origins were honored on Thursday, along with the couple who started everything. A memorial marker was dedicated to Frank and Irma Callen at the Laurel Grove Cemetery. Together, the two oversaw the club for more than 40 years.

"I'm just so proud of them for what they did. What he did back in time. He did it; was unbelievable," said Verdise Bradford, Frank and Irma Callen's great-niece.

The new marker is a reminder of those roots, and of a man who saw them blossom and bloom.

"Know your history, young people. Frank Callen is not just a name on a boy's club. Frank Callen is more than just a cemetery plot. Frank Callen was a great man."

With a great legacy that has sustained in Savannah for 100 years.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.