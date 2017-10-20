Spartan Brigade at Ft. Stewart transitions to armored brigade

Big changes came this week for the 2nd Brigade of the 3rd ID - also called the Spartan Brigade.

The infantry team made the transition to an armored team, which means the Spartan Brigade will be getting bigger toys to help them on the battlefield.

"We'll have Abrams tanks, Bradley track vehicles, Palidens; all the recovery assets, the associated equipment, the engineers; so all of those are going to be fielded in sequence so we are ready in time as we go through collective training," said Col. James Dooghan, Commander, 2nd Brigade Armored Brigade Combat, 3rd ID.

The colonel says the 2nd Brigade used to be an armored brigade years ago. He's happy to be a part of the historic transition.

