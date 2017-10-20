Savannah volleyball teams donate over $3K to Lewis Cancer Center

Two high school volleyball teams who usually play against each other came together Friday night for a good cause.

The girls' volleyball teams from Calvary Day School and St. Vincent's Academy presented a check for more than $3,000 to the Lewis Cancer Center's mammography fund. The girls sold T-Shirts, held bake sales, and hosted a sporting event as part of their fundraising efforts.

"I think that a lot of us really think that it's important for people to be able to detect cancer before so you can get the treatment that you need. I know a lot of us know a lot of people who have had cancer and so we think that everyone deserves a fair treatment," said Meagan Voyles, Senior, St. Vincent's Academy.

The two teams have been raising money to make this donation for about a month and a half.

