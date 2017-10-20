Savannah city leaders planning for temporary substations ahead of police demerger

Savannah city leaders are making plans now ahead of the police demerger with the county.

The new Savannah Police Department wants to have temporary substations in the area of I-95 and 204 and at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. They'll also vote on a lease for an eastside precinct at 2250 East Victory Drive.

"Well, we're going to ensure that every area of the city of Savannah has access to either a police precinct or a subprecinct - substation, I should say. So, with the breakup of the Metro department, it gave us an opportunity to look at some areas within the city where we could locate a facility," Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez said.

The council will vote on whether or not to go forward with the leases on the new precinct and two substations on Thursday.

