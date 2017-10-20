Oatland Island Wildlife Center holding 'Halloween Hike' this weekend

The annual Halloween Hike took place at the Oatland Wildlife Center Friday night.

The popular 'trick-or-treat' event is a walking tour through parts of the wildlife center's trails. Along the way, those looking for treats encountered friendly forest animals and their friends. There were also other children's activities including face painting, fossil hunting, games, and crafts.

"It's just safe and family-friendly. My kids love animals, so they've been talking about going to the zoo the whole time and this is their zoo," said Emma Rhodes.

The Halloween Hike will be held again on Saturday night from 5-8 p.m. at the wildlife center. Tickets are $10 for children and $5 for adults. It was packed Fright night, so get there early if you plan to attend.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.